Trump Assistant Sent Packing Over Comments to Media

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump’s personal assistant resigned Thursday after she talked about the president’s family and White House affairs with reporters, according to multiple news reports.

Madeleine Westerhout had worked as Trump’s personal assistant since the beginning of the administration and maintained an office just outside the Oval Office. She resigned from the position on Thursday after Trump learned she talked about his family during an off-the-record dinner with reporters at a restaurant in New Jersey while Trump was on vacation in Bedminster.

The New York Times first reported Westerhout’s departure. The White House declined to comment on the record.

Westerhout worked at the Republican National Committee before joining the Trump administration and was commonly seen escorting Trump transition team members into Trump Tower as Trump prepared to take office, according to CNN. Westerhout also reportedly cried on election night 2016 when Trump secured his victory, according to Politico reporter Tim Alberta’s book “American Carnage.”

Politico reported Westerhout had been trying to take on greater power in the White House in recent months, drawing the ire of top officials in the Trump administration.