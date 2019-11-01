Trump Approval Rating From Republicans Dips to Lowest Level

(CN) – President Donald Trump’s approval rating took a hit among members in his own party, according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll released Friday.

The poll shows Trump’s approval rating among Republicans has dropped to 74%, an eight-point dip from September. This represents the lowest approval numbers from his own party so far in Washington Post/ABC News polls.

However, 64% of Republicans “strongly approve” of Trump’s job performance, a figure mainly consistent with numbers from September.

Trump’s approval numbers remain polarizing across party lines. Overall, his approval rating stands at 38%, while 91% of Democrats disapprove of his job performance.

Americans remain divided about impeachment. The poll shows that 49% of Americans say they support Trump’s impeachment and removal from office, while 47% oppose such an action.

A breakdown of these numbers shows party politics continue to control public opinion, with 82% of Democrats and just 18% of Republicans supporting impeachment. The vast majority of Republicans (82%) oppose impeachment, joined by 13% of Democrats. Independents remain split on the issue.

The poll comes a day after the House of Representatives voted to officially formalize the impeachment inquiry into the president, largely spilt along party lines.

Meanwhile, in the Democratic primary race for president, a significant number of Democrats say their candidate preference could be swayed by the endorsement of former President Barack Obama.

According to a new USA Today–Suffolk Poll that asked Democrats what previous Democratic nominee for president could most affect who they vote for, 67% said Obama would most influence them. The only other former Democratic nominee for president to crack double digits in the voter influence contest was President Jimmy Carter at 11%.

Neither of the former Democratic leaders have opted to endorse any 2020 Democratic contenders thus far into the primary race.