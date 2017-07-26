Trump Announces Ban on Transgender People in U.S. Military

(CN) – President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to announce the United States will not “allow or accept” any transgender individuals in the military.

In a series of tweets Trump said, “After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban.

Military chiefs recently announced a delay on allowing transgender people from enlisting. But transgender troops are already serving openly in the military.- Developing story.

