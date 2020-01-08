Trump and Biden in Dead Heat Among Arizona Voters

(CN) – President Donald Trump is currently tied with former Vice President Joe Biden among Arizona voters, according to a poll by the left-wing Public Policy Polling.

The poll of 760 Arizona voters puts Trump in a dead heat with the Democratic front-runner, 46% to 46%. Trump leads Sen. Bernie Sanders by one percentage point, Sen. Elizabeth Warren by two points, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg by three points.

“On the surface the numbers are decent but not amazing for Democrats. Donald Trump won Arizona by 4 points in 2016,” the pollster said in a statement.

But Democrats can find a silver lining among undecided Arizona voters, the majority of which disapprove of Trump.

Despite Trump’s lead, the survey found 52% of respondents disapprove of his job performance and 46% approve.

“When you dig further into the numbers though a clear picture emerges: Trump’s position would be much, much worse if voters who don’t like him – or even just those voters who voted against him in 2016 – end up unifying around the eventual Democratic nominee,” the pollster said.

In Iowa, Public Policy Polling found Trump leads Biden by four points with 49% of the vote to Biden’s 46%. Warren and Sanders are deadlocked at 44%, while Buttigieg fares better with 47%. Trump’s job performance rating sits at 48% approve, 48% disapprove.

A Morning Consult poll on Tuesday put Biden as the Democrats’ best bet to defeat Trump, capturing 31% support – 8 points ahead of Sanders at 23%. After Sanders, the results drop precipitously, with Warren next in line at a mere 14% and Buttigieg trailing at 8%.

Morning Consult’s poll, which surveyed voters between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5, found Biden would beat Trump by 6 points in a hypothetical head-to-head. Sanders would win by 2% as would, strikingly, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Buttigieg also has a shot, but Trump would likely scrape by with a 1 point win against Warren.