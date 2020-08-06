Trump and Biden Campaigns Haul in Millions in July Fundraising

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a visit to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig last week in Midland, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(CN) — President Donald Trump’s campaign announced Tuesday that it raised $165 million in July, a record for Republican fundraising, pushing the campaign and its associated committees past the $1 billion mark.

“With 90 days until victory, our teams and supporters are in overdrive working to re-elect President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a Trump campaign statement.

“From Maine to Nevada, the enthusiasm we are seeing from voters only continues to grow as Americans know the critical choice they face in November — a lawless cancel culture under Joe Biden, or a great American comeback under President Trump.”

Also on Tuesday, the Biden campaign announced in a statement that its associated committees, including the Democratic National Committee, raised $140 million in July, leaving the former vice-president with $294 million cash on hand. Trump has $300 million cash, his campaign said.

Most of Biden’s money, 97%, came from “grassroots” donors with an average online donation of $34.77, the campaign said.

“The Biden campaign is on the march, building off the incredible momentum from this summer with another lights-out fundraising month, banking another $50 million for the final stretch to election day,” said campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillion.

Trump has already raised almost three times what Republicans spent on his 2016 campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonprofit that tracks campaign spending.

The president’s 2016 campaign, in which former Secretary of State and New York Senator Hillary Clinton spent $770 million, cost Trump and the Republican Party $433 million. More than $2.2 billion was spent in 2016 among all candidates, including political action committees, the center said on its website.

The center’s tally shows that current candidate campaigns and associated political action committees have raised $757 million. That number does not include money raised by the Democratic and Republican national committees.

By comparison, this year communications magnate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg alone spent almost $1 billion on his failed three-month effort to gain the Democratic nomination.

Trump also announced that the RNC is hiring 300 field staffers, bringing the total to more than 1,500. The campaign is on a pace to exceed the 2.2 million volunteers who helped President Barack Obama’s campaign in 2012, the campaign news release said.