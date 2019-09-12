Trump Administration Set to Repeal Obama-Era Water Protection Rule

WASHINGTON (CN) – The Trump administration is expected on Thursday to roll back a major Obama-era policy that brought under federal protection many streams and wetlands across the U.S.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the decision to revoke the so-called Waters of the United States regulation, which defined what bodies of water the federal government may regulate.

President Donald Trump’s EPA unveiled proposed changes to the definitions in 2018, significantly scaling back the Obama-era regulations. The Trump administration’s proposal allowed federal regulation of “traditional navigable waters,” their tributaries and “certain” ditches, lakes and ponds, but not of groundwater, ditches or features that do not always hold water.

The move had been anticipated for some time, as Trump signed an executive order in 2017 directing the EPA to reconsider the regulation, which the president referred to as “very destructive and horrible.” The order was among his first official acts as president.

Critics of the Obama rule have said it vastly expanded the regulatory power of the federal government and put an unnecessary burden on businesses. The regulation drew a host of court challenges and was partially blocked from going into effect in some states.

Proponents say the regulation is a critical environmental protection and that its repeal will bring back regulatory confusion that arose following two Supreme Court decisions in the early 2000s that made it unclear what kinds of water features the government could regulate under the Clean Water Act.

“We need to be doing more as a nation, not less, to safeguard clean water,” Bob Irvin, president and CEO of American Rivers, said in a statement Thursday. “With millions from New Jersey to California lacking access to safe drinking water and with toxic algae from North Carolina to Oregon threatening public health and our pets, now is not the time to create more loopholes for polluters.”