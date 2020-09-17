Trump Administration Fights to Enforce Census Change Blocked by Court

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a Sunday rally at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MANHATTAN (CN) — One week after a judge blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from a census count used to divvy up seats in Congress, the government gave notice Wednesday it will appeal.

As it prepares the next leg of the battle, the Department of Justice asked U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman on Thursday to let its policy remain in place. “Even assuming that the Presidential Memorandum is causing some individuals not to participate in the census, preventing the Secretary from providing information to the President in December cannot redress that purported injury occurring now,” a memo filed with the stay motion argues.

President Donald Trump signed the memorandum earlier in the summer to exclude undocumented immigrants from the 2020 census figures used to calculate how many congressional seats each state gets in a process known as apportionment. New York Attorney General Letitia James, along with 19 other states, 10 cities and five counties, filed suit in short order.

Blocking the Trump administration’s edict on statutory grounds last Thursday, a three-judge panel at Southern District of New York called the edict “an unlawful exercise of the authority granted to the president.”

The 86-page opinion unanimously granted summary judgment and enjoins the Department of Commerce and the Bureau of the Census from reporting any information concerning the number of aliens in each state.

But Department of Justice attorney Daniel Mauler said in Thursday’s memo that the District Court “misunderstands both the statutory structure and the history of the census,” which provides broad discretion to the secretary of commerce to utilize administrative records.

After Trump issued the order in July, around a half dozen lawsuits across the U.S. were filed by states, cities, immigrant advocates and civil rights groups challenging its legality and constitutionality.

The case in Manhattan federal court was the first to receive a ruling.

This story is developing…