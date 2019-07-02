Trump Administration Drops Citizenship Question From Census

(CN) – Trump administration officials said Tuesday they will move forward with the 2020 census without a question asking about respondents’ citizenship, abandoning its quest to add the controversial query after being blocked last week by the Supreme Court.

Attorneys for the Department of Justice confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the decision had been made to print the 2020 Decennial Census questionnaire without the citizenship question, which critics have argued would dramatically chill immigrants of color from participating in the once-in-a-decade survey, weakening political representation and funding in blue states.

The decision to proceed without the controversial question comes as a blow to President Donald Trump, who tweeted last week that he had asked lawyers to delay the census after the Supreme Court ruling.

Developing story…