Trump Accuses Mueller of ‘Meddling’ in Upcoming Midterms

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to accuse Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia of “meddling” in the upcoming midterm elections.

In a string of tweets Tuesday morning, beginning with one quoting conservative commentator Mollie Hemingway, Trump criticized Mueller’s probe as a “witch hunt” staffed with Democrats aimed at harming his presidency.

“The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls,” Trump wrote in one tweet Tuesday morning. “There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats!”

Republicans have recently narrowed what was once a commanding lead for Democrats in polls asking voters whether they would back a Republican or Democrat in the upcoming midterms, though Real Clear Politics still shows a 4 point advantage for Democrats. Democrats in December held a 13 point advantage in the Real Clear Politics average of generic ballot polls.

Trump also wondered on Twitter why there is no running investigation into Hillary Clinton, accusing those on Mueller’s team of attending a post-election celebration with Clinton and calling the probe a “Rigged Witch Hunt.”

On a day when he is scheduled to fly to Tennessee for a campaign rally, Trump signed off of his morning tweet storm by saying he has other priorities to focus on, such as the on-and-off again peace talks with North Korea.

“Sorry, I’ve got to start focusing my energy on North Korea Nuclear, bad Trade Deals, VA Choice, the Economy, rebuilding the Military, and so much more, and not on the Rigged Russia Witch Hunt that should be investigating Clinton/Russia/FBI/Justice/Obama/Comey/Lynch etc.” Trump tweeted.

