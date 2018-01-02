Trump Accuses Justice Dep’t of Being ‘Deep State’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump accused the Justice Department on Tuesday of being part of the “deep state” and suggesting it “must finally act” against a top aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former FBI director James Comey.

The “deep state” refers to an alleged shadowy network of powerful entrenched interests that some Republicans argue are trying to undermine Trump.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning: “Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others.”

Trump appeared to be referring to a report in the conservative Daily Caller that Abedin sent government passwords to her Yahoo email before it was hacked. Trump’s reference to sailors probably referred to the Navy sailor convicted of taking photos of classified areas inside a submarine.

