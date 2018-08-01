Trio Indicted in Cybergang Hacking Spree

SEATTLE (CN) – Three Ukrainian nationals believed to be responsible for hacking more than 100 companies and stealing millions of customer credit card numbers have been arrested, according to federal law enforcement officials.

The three men are part of a global criminal group known as FIN7 operating out of Eastern Europe, U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes said at a news conference announcing the arrests.

Dmytro Fedorov, Fedir Hladyr and Andrii Kolpakov have been charged with 26 felony counts including conspiracy, wire fraud, computer hacking, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the federal indictments unsealed Wednesday.

The group used malware to hack companies including Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chili’s, Arby’s and Red Robin, the indictments say.

In the United States, FIN7 stole more than 15 million credit card records from over 6,500 individuals and also hacked businesses in the United Kingdom, Australia and France, according to officials.

“Cybercriminals who believe that they can hide in faraway countries and operate from behind keyboards without getting caught are just plain wrong. We will continue our longstanding work with partners around the world to ensure cyber criminals are identified and held to account for the harm that they do – both to our pocketbooks and our ability to rely on the cyber networks we use,” Hayes said in a statement.

Hladyr was arrested in Dresden, Germany, and is currently detained in Seattle on related charges with a trial scheduled for October.

Federov is being held in Poland and Kolpakov is detained in Spain pending an extradition request from the United States.

