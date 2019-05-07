Tribe Urges Fourth Circuit to Toss Loan-Fraud Case

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) – The Fourth Circuit appeared sympathetic Tuesday to a Native American tribe claiming its private lending business is not an illegal “rent-a-tribe” scheme, despite a federal judge siding with Virginia residents who said they were duped into short-term loans with interest rates 50 times the state’s legal limit.

At issue is arm-of-the-tribe immunity for Big Picture Loans, the company which handled the loans, as well as the service side company Ascension Technologies and its non-tribal lender Eventide Credit Acquisitions.

Eventide was created by Brian McFadden, who loaned the Michigan-based Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians the money to purchase and absorb another lending company and create Big Picture.

According to the Virginians who took out the high-interest loans, the intertwining businesses were created for the sole purpose of exploiting tribal sovereignty laws.

With an average $800 loan putting a borrower on the hook for about $6,200, the victims argued successfully in Richmond federal court that the arrangement put too much money in the pockets of non-tribe members in violation of arm-of-the-tribe immunity laws which Big Picture seeks protection under.

But according to lawyers for the Chippewa, Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Payne overstepped his authority last year when he denied the businesses immunity from claims of an illegal “rent-a-tribe” scheme, in which a predatory lender hides behind tribal sovereignty.

The tribe-owned businesses argue the claims being made against them are rooted in old, racist tropes that would unfairly rob sovereign Native Americans of their right to run a legal lending business.

“Plaintiffs’ case rests on a stereotype… they seek to besmirch the tribe with a libel, a slur,” attorney Justin Gray with the Mattawan, Michigan-based firm Rosette told a Fourth Circuit panel on Tuesday.

Gray said the tribe’s operation was not a payday lending operation or any kind of scam. Instead, he said the arrangement between Big Picture and McFadden had already produced enough revenue to classify it as part of the sovereign tribe’s businesses under federal law, helping the beleaguered tribe fund improvements to its reservation lands, including medical centers and scholarships for school-aged members.

But Matthew Wessler, an attorney from the Washington, D.C.-based Gupta Wessler representing the borrowers, said evidence presented during the district court trial showed Big Picture was a new front to a long-running scheme that allowed non-tribe actors to benefit from the Chippewa’s sovereign status.

He stressed the alleged victims of the scheme had every right to challenge the company’s sovereignty and the district court had taken all the evidence into account before reaching its conclusion.

“Immunity is for governments,” Wessler said. “[The tribe] must prove the immunity is being used to protect an entity, not a criminal industry… This is about whether a commercial entity that isn’t part of the tribe gets that sovereign immunity.”

But U.S. Circuit Judge Steven Agee, a George W. Bush appointee, said the tribe was benefiting from Big Picture’s work, and he wondered, like the Chippewa did, if the case was more about taking issue with the business model.

“It seems like you don’t like payday lending so the tribe can’t do payday lending,” he said. “The tribe is sovereign, as long as it’s operating a business and it’s benefiting the tribe.”

U.S. Circuit Judge Albert Diaz, a Barack Obama appointee, also seemed puzzled by the borrowers’ claims. When Wessler pointed to the 5% of gross income that goes to the tribe, Diaz noted the rest goes to pay back the debt they took on to cover the purchase of the lending company.

“Casinos don’t look like tribal entities,” the judge said. “[Tribes] can’t be limited in what entities they make.”

Agee also noted the 5% income was only temporary and once the loan is paid off in a few years, Big Picture will be entirely owned by the tribe.

When Wessler tried to use the low number of tribal members who worked at the lending companies, with one as the company’s CEO and a few others in low-level positions, as proof that the company is a front, Diaz pointed to Native Americans’ history of inequality as a possible reason.

“Tribes have a history of a lack of educational opportunities,” he said, noting the diverse range of educational backgrounds needed to run a nationwide lending operation. “I’m not surprised to see them hire from outside the tribe.”

Meanwhile, Gray stressed Big Picture was doing nothing illegal. He said it and Ascension didn’t classify their own work as payday lending and all of the loans started and stayed inside the tribe-owned entities. The attorney instead suggested the business was simply a sound investment which would benefit a people in need.

“It’s clear our opponents don’t like our business very much,” Gray said. “Lawyers don’t always make the best economists.”

Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Roger Gregory, a Bill Clinton appointee, rounded out the panel. It is unclear when the judges will issue a decision in the case.

