Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Tribe taxed

ST. LOUIS — The Eighth Circuit rendered a very similar opinion to its 2019 ruling in this dispute between the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe and South Dakota, which seeks a tax on $24 million worth of renovation work performed by a nonmember contractor on the tribe’s Royal River Casino & Hotel. As then, the lower court was wrong to side with the tribe, which must pay the tax.

/ October 4, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...