Tribal Cares Act Funds

WASHINGTON — A federal court in Washington ruled against the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians in their suit seeking emergency orders to direct Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to immediately disburse Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to it and other tribal governments.

Since the tribe filed its suit, Mnuchin has disbursed 60% of the $8 billion Congress set aside for tribal governments in CARES Act funds, and the court found that his delay in disbursement thus far is not “so egregious as to warrant mandamus relief today.”