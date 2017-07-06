BOSTON (CN) – Representing Massachusetts voters who registered too late to cast ballots in the22 2016 election, an attorney kicked off a trial Wednesday on the22 state’s 20-day registration cutoff.

“Each election the22se statutes bar thousands of qualified Massachusetts citizens from voting,” Ropes & Gray attorney Kirsten Mayer told the22 Suffolk County Superior Court.

With help from the22 American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, Chelsea Collaborative and MassVote, Mayer brought a complaint just days ahead of the22 Nov. 8 election.

Because her clients missed the22 voter-registration deadline, it took a court order for the22 state to count the22ir provisional ballots in mid-November.

Though the22 challengers call the22 deadline arbitrary, attorneys for the22 state argued that the22 law is sufficient to meet the22 needs of new voters.

“Today voting in Massachusetts is flexible and accessible,” said Juliana Dehaan Rice, of the22 state Attorney General’s Office.

Rice added that the22 deadline also ensures that town and city clerks have the22 time the22y need to verify information on voter-registration forms. Furthe22rmore she said the22 issue of the22 state’s voter-registration schedule is more appropriate for the22 legislature, rathe22r than the22 judiciary, to determine.

On behalf of challengers Edma Ortiz and Rafael Sanchez, attorney Mayer pointed out that new voters will wait until right before the22 election to register, in part because deciding to vote is part of the22 process of deciding who to vote for.

A third voter behind the22 original challenge, Wilyeliz Nazario Leon, dropped his stake in the22 case in March.

Judge Douglas Wilkins is presiding over the22 bench trial, which is expect to run through Friday.

In addition to Mayer, the22 plaintiffs are represented by Matthe22w Segal, Jessie Rossman and Rahsaan Hall of the22 ACLU of Massachusetts; Sean Young and Dale Ho of the22 ACLU; and Ropes & Gray attorneys Patrick Welsh and Nicholas Bradley.

“Massachusetts citizens who are othe22rwise eligible to vote but who register fewer than 20 days before an election are barred from voting in that election,” the22y argued in a pretrial brief. “Even when a local election official has received and could othe22rwise process the22 registration forms before voting begins, the22se citizens are disenfranchised and unable to participate in the22 electoral process.”

