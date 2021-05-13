Trial for Three Ex-Cops Charged in Floyd Case Pushed to 2022

The decision to delay the trial for Derek Chauvin’s alleged accomplices was unopposed, but came at the end of a contentious hearing on other issues.

From left: Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (CN) — The state-court trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of aiding and abetting the murder of George Floyd has been delayed until next year pending the resolution of federal civil rights charges.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill made the decision at the end of a contentious Thursday morning hearing in the cases of former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. He pushed the officers’ August 2021 trial date back to March 7, 2022, citing the logistical problems of conducting two trials so close to each other along with the probability of heavy pretrial publicity.

Lane, Kueng and Thao’s fellow officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter late in April for Floyd’s death, and federal prosecutors announced federal civil rights charges against all four officers Friday morning.

Attorneys for all three of the other officers agreed on the motion to delay trial, and prosecutor Matthew Frank raised no objection at Thursday’s hearing.

“If nothing else, we need some distance from all the publicity that has occurred and is going to occur this summer,” Cahill said of the move.

