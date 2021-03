The stump of a rare Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain Pine Tree cut and stolen from the Arboretum at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, next to its remaining twin. (Image courtesy of UW via Courthouse News)

MADISON, Wis. — Police at the University of Wisconsin cited three 19-year-old students Friday for cutting down and stealing a 25-foot Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine tree from the school arboretum back in November.

The students did so as part of “pledge” activity for the former Chi Phi fraternity, which hasn’t been recognized as an official student organization since 2015, according to police.