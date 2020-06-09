Treatment of the Press
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal court in Minnesota denied injunctive relief to journalists challenging the treatment by law enforcement of members of the media reporting on events in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd.
The judge, noting that several members of the press sustained severe injuries and were allegedly threatened or subject to unlawful arrests, says they “deserve better.” But police have not used tear gas or rubber bullets since May 31 and injunctive release is not necessary at this time.