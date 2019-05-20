Trayvon Martin’s Mother Runs for Office in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The mother of Trayvon Martin, the black teenager killed by George Zimmerman, who was not punished for it, is running for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Sybrina Fulton is running for a seat on the 13-member Miami-Dade County Commission. (AP file photo/Seth Wenig)

Sybrina Fulton said in a statement Saturday that she will continue her work trying to end gun violence. She will challenge Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert for the seat that is up for grabs in 2020 because of term limits.

Trayvon’s parents head a foundation and have been recognized for their work on gun reform and social justice.

Trayvon was unarmed when he was shot dead by Neighborhood Watch volunteer George Zimmerman, who was acquitted on the grounds of self-defense. His death sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.

