‘Travel Ban’ Brings Trump’s Muslim Rhetoric to High Court

WASHINGTON (CN) – Insisting that the so-called travel ban was the result of a rigorous, neutral review process, not anti-Muslim animus, a lawyer for the government urged the Supreme Court on Wednesday to uphold the executive order.

U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco said Congress gave the president broad authority to determine who can and cannot enter the country, and that the countries included in the order landed there because of their poor vetting procedures.

Though President Donald Trump did issue a call on the campaign trail for a ban on Muslims entering the United States, Francisco said such comments should not be considered because Trump was a private citizen when he made them, and because the order is the result of lengthy consultation among a group of government officials who have sworn to uphold the Constitution.

Arguing against the order, Hogan Lovells attorney Neal Katyal said Congress previously rejected a nationality-based ban like the one included in the latest version of Trump’s order. Allowing the order to stand would give Trump authority that no other president has ever claimed, Katyal argued.

He also said the order violates the First Amendment because its effect falls disproportionally on Muslims seeking to enter the United States. Rather than distancing from Trump’s proposal, Katyal added, the White House has reaffirmed it in public statements since the inauguration.

The high-profile arguments saw the justices vaulting from the finer points of statute to the broader constitutional questions the case presents.

Justice Anthony Kennedy seemed surprised by Francisco’s position that courts cannot consider campaign statements, asking whether it would apply to a local mayor who made offensive comments and then enacted official policy that brought about a policy consistent with those comments two days after taking office.

Others, including Chief Justice John Roberts, probed whether Trump’s comments during the campaign mean he is never allowed to take actions that have a disproportionate effect on foreign Muslims, no matter the justification.

Still others, such as Justice Sonia Sotomayor, delved into just what authority Congress gave the president in the Immigration and Nationality Act, and under what circumstances the executive can unilaterally change immigration policy.

Wednesday’s arguments were over the third version of Trump’s order denying entry into the United States by certain people, including from several Muslim-majority countries.

The first version, which Trump issued on Jan. 27, 2017, blocked anyone from seven countries with Muslim majorities from coming into the United States. The order spurred mass confusion and protest and almost immediately drew a court challenge, with a federal court in Washington state enjoining it on Feb. 3.

The administration followed up with a second version of the order on March 6, this time blocking for 90 days the entry of certain people from six Muslim-majority countries. Like the first, the order included a call for an official review of countries’ vetting practices for people seeking visas, but the second version also allowed the government to remove countries from the list if they improved their procedures.

But the second version fared no better under judicial scrutiny, with federal courts in Hawaii and Maryland enjoining the law, and the Ninth and Fourth Circuits affirming. The Supreme Court agreed to hear both cases and stayed the injunctions, but the order expired before the justices ever heard arguments.

The current round of litigation erupted on Sept. 24, 2017, when Trump took a third swing at the order. This time, he barred all entry from only Iran, North Korea and Syria, with the exception of Iranians looking to enter the country on student visas.

Meanwhile, the order suspended immigrant visas from Chad, Libya and Yemen, while doing the same for Somalia, with additional requirements for people seeking nonimmigrant visas. The administration has since removed Chad from the list, citing its improvement of its vetting programs.

Finally, the order bars Venezuelan government officials and their family members from entering the United States. All told, the order now applies to five countries with Muslim majorities.

Hawaii joined a group of three people and the Muslim Association of Hawaii in challenging the new order in Hawaii federal court, claiming it violated the INA and the establishment clause of the First Amendment.

The court again enjoined the order and the Ninth Circuit affirmed, but both declined to touch the constitutional issues, instead resting their decisions in the INA. A Maryland federal court and the Fourth Circuit separately enjoined the order on constitutional grounds. Only the Hawaii case is at issue before the Supreme Court this morning.

