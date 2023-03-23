Thursday, March 23, 2023
Transgender health care ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of Florida parents filed a federal lawsuit challenging a new state medicine board rule banning gender-affirming health care for minors.

/ March 23, 2023

Click here to read the complaint.  

