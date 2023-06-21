Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Trans women prevail

BOISE, Idaho — A federal court in Idaho declined to dismiss portions of two trans women’s equal protection claim after the state health department denied them prior authorization needed to receive genital reconstruction surgeries under Medicaid. They showed they were treated differently than similarly situated cisgender individuals.

