Train Collision Footage

BUFFALO — An investigative producer for the Buffalo-area news station WIVB, owned by Nexstar, wants a judge to rule that privacy concerns do not justify withholding video footage of a train hitting New York Supreme Court Justice John Michalski.

The teen train enthusiast who shot the footage on Feb. 28 and provided it to Depew village police has already described what he saw in an interview. Michalski survived the collision with a serious leg injury. The footage will show him running onto the tracks and lying face down as the train approaches.