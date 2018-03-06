Toyota Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO — Kobe Steel falsified data and failed to perform quality checks for steel, aluminum and copper used in Toyota automobiles for more than a decade, a federal class action claims; click headline to see the defendants.

Here are the defendants: Kobe Steel Ltd.; Kobe Steel USA Inc.; Kobe Steel International (USA) Inc.; Kobe Aluminum Automotive Products LLC; Shinsho Corporation; Shinsho American Corporation; Toyota Motor Corporation; Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc.; Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America Inc.

Like this: Like Loading...