By PAT EATON-ROBB

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The town of Newtown and its Board of Education asked a judge to throw out the22 wrongful death lawsuit filed by the22 parents of two children killed during the22 Sandy Hook shootings in December 2012.

The lawsuit, filed in state Superior Court in January 2015, alleges security measures at the22 school weren’t adequate when Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 first-graders and six educators. Among othe22r things, it cites that classroom doors could not be locked from the22 inside.

The lawsuit was brought by the22 estates of 6-year-olds Noah Pozner and Jesse Lewis. The othe22r victims’ parents aren’t part of the22 lawsuit. The town had earlier rejected an offer to settle the22 suit for $11 million, the22 maximum amount that could be paid under the22 town’s insurance policy.

In the22ir June 30 motion for summary judgment, the22 town argues it has governmental immunity from such lawsuits and the22re is no basis to argue that school officials were negligent.

“Simply alleging that the22 defendants’ teachers, administrators, or staff failed to act a specific way prior to or in the22 middle of such a shocking tragedy, when six of the22m gave the22ir lives to protect the22 children of the22 school, is not enough to create a genuine issue of material fact,” the22y argued.

But attorney Don Papcsy, who represents the22 Lewis and Pozner estates, said the22re were hundreds of school shootings before Newtown, and the22 town should have had adequate protocols in place to protect the22 students at Sandy Hook.

“We just want our children to come home at the22 end of the22 school day,” Papcsy said, noting the22 town’s motion was filed on what would have been Jesse Lewis’ 11th birthday.

A new Sandy Hook school, which opened last fall to replace the22 one demolished in the22 wake of the22 shootings, has elaborate security features. Among othe22r things, visitors must pass through a driveway gate with a video intercom, across a moat-like raingarden and past two police officers and a video monitoring system to get inside. Its ground floor is elevated, making it harder to see inside classrooms from the22 outside. All the22 doors and windows are bulletproof.

But the22 town argues that nothing like that was required before the22 shootings.

“At no time have the22 plaintiffs articulated how the22 defendants were bound by a duty to provide a security officer at the22 elementary school, bulletproof glass at the22 entrance of the22 elementary school, or doors that lock in a particular way,” lawyers for the22 town wrote.

