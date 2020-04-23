Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in Great Plains

Three people died when a tornado touched down 75 miles north of Houston.

A tornado approaches State Highway 48 in Durant, Oklahoma on Wednesday. (Thomas Marcum via AP)

MADILL, Okla. (AP) — At least five people were killed Wednesday when tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

One person was killed in Marshall County in southern Oklahoma where the storm hit Madill, near the Red River, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, causing widespread damage to the town, said Donny Raley, the city’s emergency manager.

The person’s body was found about a quarter mile from J&I Manufacturing, a trailer factory about 6 miles southwest of Madill, Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney said. Chaney said he had no other information on the person, but said the twister hit the plant just as its workforce was leaving for the day and caused severe damage.

At least three people were killed when a tornado in southeast Texas touched down about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Onalaska, about 75 miles north of Houston, the Polk County Emergency Management System said. The storm rumbled east through Seven Oaks and caused severe damage to homes and other structures, said Carrie Miller, a spokeswoman for Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy.

A woman was killed on a bridge in Woodworth, Louisiana, 15 miles south of Alexandria, due to the severe weather, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office told KALB-TV.

The Alexandria campus of Louisiana State University also was damaged by the storm. The university tweeted, “All resident students safe. There is damage to DeWitt Livestock building and a camper flipped over.” The campus was left without power.

The Clarion Ledger reported that storms were moving through Mississippi early Thursday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, flooding and wind surges.

The storms crossed into southwest Mississippi before midnight Wednesday and radar indicated a tornado, the Ledger said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in Mississippi early Thursday.