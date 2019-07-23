Tories Elect Boris Johnson Prime Minister

(CN) — Boris Johnson, a controversial figure in British, European, and now world politics, will become the United Kingdom’s next prime minister Wednesday and lead his country’s difficult Brexit negotiations.

The Conservative Party announced on Tuesday that Johnson soundly defeated his opponent, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, in a leadership contest that lasted 46 days and involved voting by Tory members of Parliament, holding hustings around the country and balloting among grassroots members.

Johnson won the support of 92,153 of the 159,320 grassroots party members who voted —57.8%. He will replace Theresa May as prime minister on Wednesday.

“We’re going to energize the country and we’re going to get Brexit done,” Johnson said after winning the vote. “We’re going to unite this amazing country.”

The ascendancy of Johnson to No. 10 Downing Street opens up a new chapter in what has been one of Great Britain’s most turbulent periods since the end of World War II. Brexit has divided the country and threatens to tear it apart as Scottish politicians push for a new independence referendum.

Voters in Scotland and Northern Ireland chose to remain within the European Union and Brexit has become a major concern in both regions. There is also growing anger and fear across the U.K. over Britain’s pending departure from the EU.

It is far from clear what a Johnson premiership will do to change the arithmetic in the Parliament, which has deadlocked over Brexit.

Johnson has pledged to take Britain out of the EU by Oct. 31, a deadline European leaders gave to Britain to figure out its Brexit dilemma. If he manages to do so, Johnson might be forced to leave the EU without an overarching deal that spells out economic and political arrangements between the U.K. and the EU.

Economists and political analysts warn that leaving without a deal could cause catastrophic damage to Britain’s economy and leave the country politically weakened and isolated.

Johnson faces a very delicate and complicated political landscape and there is a chance he may fail to deliver on his promise to leave the EU by Halloween. Parliament has refused to back leaving without a deal and he will find it difficult to find a legal way around Parliament’s will.

This is a developing story …

(Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.)