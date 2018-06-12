Top White House Economic Adviser Suffers Heart Attack

WASHINGTON (CN) –White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attack, President Donald Trump tweeted while in transit to a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Our great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center,” Trump tweeted Monday night.

The announcement came less than a half hour before the president was scheduled to meet with Un where, according to a White House press report shortly after Trump made the announcement on Twitter, Kim’s “running bodyguards” were already spotted at the meeting site, the Capella Hotel in Sentosa, Singapore.

Kudlow, 70, took over for Gary Cohn, who resigned in March. In addition to serving as a commentator on CNBC, Kudlow previously served as associate director for economics and planning in the Office of Management and Budget under Ronald Reagan.

The White House did not immediately return request for comment.

Kudlow’s current condition is unknown.

