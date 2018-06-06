Top Pruitt Aide at EPA Abruptly Resigns Amid Scandals

(CN) – A senior aide entangled in the multiple scandals dogging Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt abruptly resigned Wednesday, two days after she told lawmakers she once called a Trump Hotel on behalf of her boss, seeking use of a used mattress.

Millan Hupp has been Pruitt’s director of scheduling. She wasone of two aides who received large salary increases from her boss in March after the White House denied the request for pay raises.

On Monday, she told the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that she regularly did personal tasks for Pruitt, including once calling the Trump International Hotel in Washington to inquire about obtaining a used mattress.

Pruitt is the target of more than a dozen investigations on his spending and other practices.

In announcing her resignation, Hupp said her last day will be Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...