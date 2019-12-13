Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was headed toward a major election victory and on course to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union by the end of January; The House Judiciary Committee reconvened the march to a historic and full vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump; Senator Elizabeth Warren accused her Democratic rivals of participating in the same “culture of corruption” as the billionaires and large corporations she routinely excoriates, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) On the heels of a late-night hearing lining up debate on the articles of impeachment drafted against President Donald Trump, the House Judiciary Committee reconvened Thursday in the march to a historic and full vote.

2.) Her poll numbers down, Senator Elizabeth Warren accused her Democratic rivals Thursday of participating in the same “culture of corruption” as the billionaires and large corporations she routinely excoriates.

3.) A divided full Fourth Circuit bench reheard arguments Thursday in a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of unconstitutionally profiting from his presidency through his D.C. hotel.

International

4.) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was headed toward a major election victory Thursday night and on course to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union by the end of January, according to a major exit poll.

5.) An Italian store selling dog treats and coffee made with cannabis cannot trademark its marijuana leaf-filled logo, the European General Court ruled Thursday.

6.) Wading deep into the weeds of antitrust law, the European Court of Justice ruled Thursday that entities indirectly affected by price-fixing or other anticompetitive acts by a cartel – including government agencies – can demand compensation for their losses.

Regional

7.) After 10 hours of deliberation over two days, a San Antonio jury could not return a unanimous verdict in the murder trial of a Texas man accused of killing his college cheerleader girlfriend.

8.) Fighting for a retrial of the Boston Marathon bomber, a lawyer told the First Circuit on Thursday morning that it violated Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s rights to try him so close to the site of the largest terrorist attack since 9/11.