Top eight CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court struggled with the boundaries of a doctrine that insulates religious institutions from lawsuits over hiring and firing decisions for certain types of employees; Wall Street is betting on an eventual resolution to escalating tensions between the United States and China; Websites for the Texas Supreme Court and the state’s appellate courts remained mostly shuttered after a cyberattack last week, and more.

National

1.) Considering the case of two teachers fired from Catholic schools, the Supreme Court struggled on Monday with the boundaries of a doctrine that insulates religious institutions from lawsuits over hiring and firing decisions for certain types of employees.

2.) Wall Street is betting on an eventual resolution to escalating tensions between the United States and China, in spite of conflicting statements out of the Trump administration.

3.) Fewer Americans fear they or someone they love will catch the novel coronavirus while more of them are confident they will weather the financial storm the Covid-19 pandemic has wrought.

Regional

4.) Wisconsin voters on Tuesday will head to the polls for the second time during the Covid-19 pandemic, this time to determine whether one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters in the state legislature or a small town school board president will fill a vacant U.S. Congressional seat.

5.) Websites for the Texas Supreme Court and the state’s appellate courts remained mostly shuttered Monday after a cyberattack last week, according to the court system’s administrator.

6.) A group of Texas voters and advocacy organizations asked a federal judge Monday to lift four provisions of the state’s election code they claim will keep mail-in voters’ ballots from being counted in the November general election.

7.) A collection of lawmakers and governors from Western states told congressional leaders that their states, cities and counties will need $1 trillion in federal money to weather the economic downturn created by the coronavirus pandemic.

International

8.) France, the United Kingdom and Russia became the latest European countries to ease restrictions on Monday and allow citizens more freedoms, but concerns are growing that the stage is being set for a spike in new infections as people go back to work, see friends again and return to everyday activities.

