Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the coronavirus pandemic wiped out 20.5 million jobs last month; Advisers warned California’s budget troubles will persist through at least 2024; The European Union’s highest court hit back against Germany’s top court for contradicting one of its rulings, and more.

National

1.) With the coronavirus pandemic unleashing historic devastation on the U.S. economy, 20.5 million jobs were lost in April and the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7%.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

2.) Markets closed out the week on a positive note even after a terrible jobs report that likely does not include all the unemployment caused by Covid-19.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

3.) Congress had been set to obtain grand jury materials from the Mueller probe on Monday, but now that release is on hold indefinitely.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Regional

4.) On the heels of a nightmarish U.S. jobs report, California offered a second dose of abysmal economic news Friday as advisers warned the state’s budget troubles will persist through at least 2024.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

5.) Fueling controversy over his leadership in New York City’s Covid-19 crisis, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday established a contact-tracing corps under the umbrella of an agency that has not handled past outbreaks.

(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

International

6.) In an unprecedented move, the European Union’s highest court hit back against Germany’s top court on Friday after the national judges contradicted one of its rulings.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

7.) Europe observed the anniversary of the end of World War II on the continent with quiet wreath-laying ceremonies instead of big celebrations as it battles the coronavirus pandemic.

(Charles Platiau/Pool via AP)

8.) Numerous studies have predicted that by 2100, heat and humidity in many areas across the globe will exceed what humans can tolerate. A new study says it’s already happening.

(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)