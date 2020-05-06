Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Trump said the White House coronavirus task force isn’t going anywhere; Markets fell slightly after yet another report showed historic job losses in April; Sicilians freed from stay-home orders feel relieved but still worried about what the future holds, and more.

National

1.) The White House coronavirus task force isn’t going anywhere, President Trump tweeted, overturning an announcement his administration made less than 24 hours earlier.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

2.) Dialing in from the hospital, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made no secret of her disapproval of the government Wednesday for standing in the way of women’s access to free birth control.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

3.) Against a brewing fight in Congress over whether companies should be shielded from coronavirus-related liability, special interests on either side of the divide released conflicting studies Wednesday that claim the American public strongly backs both positions.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

4.) Markets fell slightly on Wednesday after yet another report showed historic job losses in April.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

5.) Fifty-four days after Justin Walker fist-bumped Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the new district judge’s investiture ceremony, the 37-year-old Kentuckian is racing toward a seat on the D.C. Circuit.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Regional

6.) A referendum challenging a rural northern California town’s water rate hike rests on whether the California Supreme Court considers it a tax or a fee.

7.) Closing arguments were delivered Wednesday in a closely watched federal voting rights trial that could add hundreds of thousands of felons to Florida’s voter rolls and potentially affect the 2020 presidential election.

(Courthouse News photo/Alex Pickett)

International

8.) Freed from stay-home orders imposed on March 11, Sicilians in Castelbuono feel relieved, but still worried about what the future holds.

(Courthouse News photo/Cain Burdeau)