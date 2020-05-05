Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including California and several cities accused ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft of shirking state law by misclassifying drivers as independent contractors; The former head of U.S. vaccination efforts against the novel coronavirus blamed his firing on the Trump administration’s fixation with an unproven antimalarial drug; The United Kingdom overtook Italy as the European country with the most Covid-19 deaths, and more.

National

1.) The former head of U.S. vaccination efforts against the novel coronavirus brought formal charges Tuesday that blame his firing on the Trump administration’s fixation with an unproven antimalarial drug.

2.) As America gradually reopens, Wall Street is hopeful retailers can successfully navigate snags in supply chains and other problems.

3.) In a contentious and socially distanced hearing, the Senate worked Tuesday to install as the nation’s senior-most spy chief Representative John Ratcliffe, mere months after the Texas Republican staunchly opposed the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Regional

4.) The ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft shirk state law by misclassifying their California drivers as independent contractors, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the state and several cities.

5.) New York leaders joined European doctors on Tuesday in addressing the mysterious set of symptoms that is appearing in some children who contracted the novel coronavirus.

6.) The Wisconsin Supreme Court quarreled Tuesday over limits to the state health chief’s authority to manage the Badger State’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

International

7.) The United Kingdom overtook Italy on Tuesday as the European country with the most deaths from the coronavirus pandemic following the release of new data.

8.) In a closely watched case involving asylum seekers, the European Court of Human Rights found Tuesday that Belgium isn’t obligated to give humanitarian visas to Syrian refugees.

