Top eight CNS stories for today including the Trump administration is projecting that roughly twice as many people will die of Covid-19 every day in the U.S. by this time next month; A variety of businesses and retail establishments across California could spring to life in limited fashion this week; Italy eased restrictions on a nationwide lockdown, and more.

National

1.) Roughly twice as many people will die of Covid-19 every day in the United States by this time next month, the Trump administration is projecting, according to modeling made public Monday.

2.) After the pandemic shut its physical doors, the Supreme Court aired its first livestream Monday, teleconferencing on whether the travel website Booking.com is too generic for trademark protection.

3.) In what is likely just the first domino to fall in a line of retailers whose bottom lines have been hit hard by Covid-19 shutdowns, the owner of J.Crew filed for bankruptcy protection Monday.

4.) Guilty verdicts from split juries will face a Supreme Court reckoning after the justices agreed Monday to hear an appeal by a Louisiana man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, rape and robbery.

Regional

5.) After seven weeks of closures, a variety of businesses and retail establishments across California could spring to life in limited fashion as soon as Friday under the first modification to the statewide lockdown order.

6.) A hotly debated proposal in Texas for government-mandated oil production cuts is unlikely to move forward after a key regulator on Monday described the proposal as “dead.”

7.) Laying out a data-based plan for reopening New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled a chart marking where each region of the state stood Monday.

International

8.) Monday was a momentous day for Italy as it eased restrictions on a nationwide lockdown imposed in early March, the longest in Europe.

