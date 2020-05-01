Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the House Judiciary Committee asked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify about claims that his employees used sensitive business information from third-party sellers to develop competing products; The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency-use approval to the antiviral drug remdesivir; Georgia officials reported over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases as the governor lifted the state’s shelter-in-place order, and more.

National

1.) The House Judiciary Committee asked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Friday to testify about an explosive report that his employees used sensitive business information from third-party sellers to develop competing products.

2.) Under normal circumstances, with malpractice suits and doctors’ Hippocratic oaths in mind, hospitals take great lengths to prevent patient infection. During a pandemic, concern over liability is heightened.

3.) Despite coming off one of the best months ever, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 2.5% on Friday.

4.) The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency-use approval to the antiviral drug remdesivir, allowing the product to reach the market without the typically required data supporting its safety and success.

Regional

5.) Georgia public health officials reported over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the same day Republican Governor Brian Kemp lifted the state’s shelter-in-place order for most residents.

6.) Officials offered few answers as New York City and the state each tackled the perplexing question Friday of why stay-at-home orders have failed to halt Covid-19 infections.

International

7.) On International Workers’ Day,, European liberals urged elected officials to protect workers, small businesses and the environment.

8.) Canada will ban assault rifles in the aftermath of one of the country’s deadliest rampages, in which a gunman killed 22 people over two days in Nova Scotia last month.

