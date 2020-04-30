Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the second round of funding for small-business loans has gone far better than the first but many still feel sidelined; Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden agreed to allow Bernie Sanders to keep hundreds of delegates; California’s governor ordered the closure of Orange County beaches to stem the spread of the coronavirus, and more.

National

1.) By all accounts the second round of funding for small-business loans has gone far better than the disastrous first, but many community banks and mom-and-pop stores still feel sidelined by the big banks and companies.

(Courthouse News photo/Nick Rummell)

2.) In an effort to avoid the acrimony that characterized the end of the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, Joe Biden — the presumptive Democratic nominee in the 2020 race — reached a deal Thursday that will allow Bernie Sanders to keep hundreds of delegates he would have forfeited by dropping out of the race.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

3.) Counting 18 million Americans receiving benefits as of last week, the Department of Labor announced Thursday that insured unemployment had hit 12.4% in the U.S.

(Courthouse News photo/Amanda Pampuro)

Regional

4.) Staving off another weekend rush on Southern California beaches, Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday ignored pleas from local officials and ordered the closure of Orange County beaches to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

5.) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made a rare virtual appearance at Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily Covid-19 press conference Thursday to announce that, for the first time in the modern era, New York will become the city that sleeps a little.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

6.) Florida’s byzantine patchwork of record-keeping prevents felons from learning about outstanding fines and fees before registering to vote, county election officials and felons testified this week as a closely watched federal voting rights trial enters its fourth day.

(Courtesy of Rickie Riddle via AP)

International

7.) A magistrate at the Europe Union’s top court said Thursday that Volkswagen cannot argue it was protecting car engines by using a device to manipulate emissions data.

(Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP)

8.) Italy can tax its citizens’ public sector pensions even if they moved to another country, Europe’s highest court ruled Thursday.

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)