Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump announced he plans to formally ink a first-step trade agreement with China in a ceremony at the White House next month; Polls from two southern states show former Vice President Joe Biden beating Trump if the 2020 election was held today; New York State’s criminal justice system will look a little different next year, and more.

National

1.) President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he plans to formally ink a first-step trade agreement with China in a ceremony at the White House next month.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2.) New polls from two southern states show former Vice President Joe Biden beating President Donald Trump if the 2020 election was held today.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

3.) During a New Year’s Eve speech in downtown Boston on the one-year anniversary of her 2020 campaign announcement, Senator Elizabeth Warren asked a church full of supporters to imagine a new day for America under her presidency.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Regional

4.) Starting New Year’s Day 2020, New York State’s criminal justice system will look a little different.

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

5.) An entire graduating class of prison guards has been fired by West Virginia’s governor after the release of a photo showing the trainees giving a Nazi salute.

(Photo via West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.)

6.) Forest conservation efforts, combined with a decline in illegal shootings, led the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to remove protections from the Hawaiian hawk, which now boasts a population of over 3,000.

(Photo via cliff1066/Flickr)

International

7.) In a recent newspaper column, a well-known Italian journalist worried a United Kingdom acting alone outside the European Union will be tempted to behave like a predatory pirate ship off the coast of Europe: Stealing business, capturing investment and tempting others to join it on the lawless seas.

(Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)

8.) Nationwide strikes against French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to overhaul France’s pension system will enter the New Year and become France’s longest-running rail strike in the country’s history.

(AP Photo/Francois Mori)
