Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump announced he plans to formally ink a first-step trade agreement with China in a ceremony at the White House next month; Polls from two southern states show former Vice President Joe Biden beating Trump if the 2020 election was held today; New York State’s criminal justice system will look a little different next year, and more.

National

1.) President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he plans to formally ink a first-step trade agreement with China in a ceremony at the White House next month.

2.) New polls from two southern states show former Vice President Joe Biden beating President Donald Trump if the 2020 election was held today.

3.) During a New Year’s Eve speech in downtown Boston on the one-year anniversary of her 2020 campaign announcement, Senator Elizabeth Warren asked a church full of supporters to imagine a new day for America under her presidency.

Regional

4.) Starting New Year’s Day 2020, New York State’s criminal justice system will look a little different.

5.) An entire graduating class of prison guards has been fired by West Virginia’s governor after the release of a photo showing the trainees giving a Nazi salute.

6.) Forest conservation efforts, combined with a decline in illegal shootings, led the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to remove protections from the Hawaiian hawk, which now boasts a population of over 3,000.

International

7.) In a recent newspaper column, a well-known Italian journalist worried a United Kingdom acting alone outside the European Union will be tempted to behave like a predatory pirate ship off the coast of Europe: Stealing business, capturing investment and tempting others to join it on the lawless seas.

8.) Nationwide strikes against French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to overhaul France’s pension system will enter the New Year and become France’s longest-running rail strike in the country’s history.