Top eight CNS stories for today including countries in the Europe Union are slowly easing lockdowns but the coronavirus pandemic is spreading at the bloc’s periphery; The U.S. economy shrank at a rate of 4.8% in the first three months of 2020; The coronavirus crisis has created an even bleaker outlook for Wisconsin’s dairy industry, and more.

National

1.) The U.S. economy shrank at a rate of 4.8% in the first three months of 2020, and the second quarter is expected to be even worse as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the U.S. economy.

(Courthouse News photo/Amanda Pampuro)

2.) Investors received news with the potential for both good and bad Wednesday, though markets saw the glass as half full.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

3.) House Democrats introduced a bill that would expand where Americans can use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to include restaurants and other locations.

(John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

4.) The NCAA’s Board of Governors on Wednesday signaled its support for rule changes that would allow student-athletes to be paid by third parties for endorsements and business ventures.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

International

5.) Countries in the Europe Union are slowly easing lockdowns with public officials hopeful the coronavirus pandemic is coming under control, but the virus and unrest now spreads at the bloc’s periphery in Russia, Turkey, Lebanon and North Africa, posing new threats to a badly damaged Europe.

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Regional

6.) Hard times are nothing new for Wisconsin dairy farmers, but the coronavirus crisis has created an even bleaker outlook for the state’s flagship industry.

(Courthouse News photo/Joe Kelly)

7.) Hoping to get food flowing from fields to those in need, California Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday farmers and ranchers are rushing to provide up to 21 million pounds monthly to overburdened food banks.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

8.) Hotels in Texas tourist towns could get back to business this week, but some locals in a rural part of the state worry an influx of tourists could bring Covid-19 to a region that has been mostly spared.

(Courthouse News photo/Travis Bubenik)