Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Marylanders are testing out remote voting options that will soon go statewide; House Democrats urged the D.C. Circuit to intervene in interbranch disputes with the Trump White House; Hillary Clinton formally endorsed Joe Biden for president during a virtual town hall, and more.

National

1.) In a pair of legal battles that could upend the balance of power in Washington, House Democrats on Tuesday urged the majority liberal D.C. Circuit to intervene in interbranch disputes with the Trump White House.

2.) Hillary Clinton formally endorsed fellow Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden for president during a virtual town hall on Tuesday.

3.) As Americans navigate their upended daily lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, two-thirds expect the crisis to disrupt the presidential election in November.

4.) Overshadowing the few signs of encouragement, an index that monitors consumer attitudes showed unprecedented anxiety Tuesday.

5.) Members of the House will not be returning to Capitol Hill on May 4, the date given just 24 hours earlier, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday morning.

Regional

6.) Testing out remote voting options that will soon go statewide, Maryland voters are expected to rebuff the candidate who depicted Baltimore City as rat-infested in a viral video.

7.) Virginia’s attorney general and a leading voting rights group have reached a deal to allow voters to file an absentee ballot without having a witness sign it, removing a hurdle for those most vulnerable to Covid-19.

8.) Nearly two months out of school to squelch the spread of Covid-19, over a million New York City students will no longer be held to the grading system they began the year with, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

