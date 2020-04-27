Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court revived a $12 billion suit by insurers that lost money under the Affordable Care Act health care law overhaul; New York officials junked the already delayed 2020 Democratic presidential primary; Europe’s great lockdown to stop the coronavirus pandemic is gradually coming to an end, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The Supreme Court was nearly unanimous in ruling against the government Monday, reviving a $12 billion suit by insurers that lost money under the Affordable Care Act health care law overhaul.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

2.) Markets looked poised to build on a fair Monday opening but closed at roughly the same point.

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

3.) A yarn manufacturer’s massive $531.9 million contract to make 60 million gowns dwarfs those given to makers of other personal protective equipment as well as the companies working on vaccines and ventilators.

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Regional

4.) New York officials on Monday junked the already delayed 2020 Democratic presidential primary, but the state will still hold its congressional and state-level primaries on June 23.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

5.) San Francisco Bay Area counties will extend stay-at-home orders through the month of May to dodge a second wave of Covid-19 infections capable of paralyzing the area health care systems.

(Courthouse News photo/Chris Marshall)

6.) A federal trial began Monday over whether Florida can deny the right to vote for felons unable to pay court costs, restitution or fines.

(Courtesy of Rickie Riddle via AP)

7.) Ten days after easing restrictions on some businesses and medical procedures, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday the next steps in the state’s economic reopening this week.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

International

8.) Europe’s great lockdown to stop the coronavirus pandemic is coming to an end bit by bit and day by day.

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)