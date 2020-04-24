Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including much of Europe is over the peak of a wave of disease that’s brought the continent to a standstill and left more than 115,000 people dead; Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will sign an executive order to ensure New Yorkers can cast absentee ballots in their delayed presidential primary; President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion package that replenishes a depleted small business loan program while also including money for hospitals and a testing program, and more.

National

1.) This week on Wall Street began and ended with bad news, but investors took it in stride.

(Courthouse News photo/Nick Rummell)

2.) As Congress eyes its next move in response to the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $484 billion package that replenishes a depleted small business loan program while also including money for hospitals and a testing program.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

3.) Between restrictions on operating room access, disrupted air and courier services and a laborious but necessary testing process, organ transplant procedures have taken a serious hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Keelin Daly/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

International

4.) Two months after the coronavirus outbreak in Europe erupted in northern Italy, much of Europe is over the peak of a wave of disease that’s brought the continent to a standstill and left more than 115,000 people dead.

(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

5.) With hundreds of cadavers waiting to be picked up from Ecuadoran homes in late March and early April, the cadaver collection system collapsed. Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, suffered the nightmare of a horror movie.

(AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Regional

6.) With two months to go until New Yorkers vote in their delayed presidential primary, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will sign an executive order to ensure they can cast absentee ballots due to the public health risks posed by Covid-19.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

7.) As courthouses around the nation started shutting down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, court leaders in Texas wanted to send a message: the justice system in the Lone Star State would remain open for business.

(Courthouse News photo/Kelsey Jukam)

8.) The vast majority of Californians support stay-at-home orders issued by state leaders as a means of stemming the surge of Covid-19 infections, even if the restrictive measures continue to weigh down the economy, according to a California Health Care Foundation poll released Friday.

(Courthouse News photo/Chris Marshall)