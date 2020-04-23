Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Labor Department reported a new record of insured unemployment; More than 1 in 5 New Yorkers tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus; Economic reconstruction efforts in Europe could cost trillions but countries are at odds over how the plan will be funded, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) With 11% of the Americans eligible for unemployment insurance benefits receiving them, the U.S. Department of Labor reported a new record of insured unemployment on Thursday.

(Courthouse News photo/Amanda Pampuro)

2.) America does not have enough ICU beds or ventilators to weather the storm of even a 20% infection rate, public health experts warn.

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

3.) Ordering a new hearing in a case that says Hawaii’s Maui County discharged sewage into the Pacific, the Supreme Court outlined a new test Thursday for when the polluting of groundwater requires a federal permit.

(Courthouse News photo/Chris Marshall)

Regional

4.) Sampled randomly in supermarkets across the city, more than 1 in 5 New Yorkers tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, suggesting far greater exposure than was previously thought.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

5.) California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday 115 people died overnight from Covid-19 — the state’s deadliest day so far — and cautioned the pandemic fight is far from over.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

6.) Towns in West Texas are debating whether to follow the governor’s lead to reopen parts of the economy or keep their guard up for longer.

(Courthouse News photo/Travis Bubenik)

International

7.) Economic reconstruction efforts in Europe could cost trillions but countries are at odds over how the plan will be funded.

(Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)

8.) The European Court of Justice found unavoidable surcharges must be included in an airline’s initial offer price.

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)