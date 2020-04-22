Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Covid-19 had killed people in America weeks earlier than first thought; Former Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore held a virtual town hall to celebrate 50 years of Earth Day; The United Kingdom is reporting more than 700 coronavirus deaths a day as criticism mounts over a lack of preparation and testing, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Covid-19 had killed people in America weeks earlier than first thought, according to a new report citing confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(CNS Photo/Chris Marshall)

2.) Climate change and the coronavirus took center stage Wednesday as former Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore held a virtual town hall to celebrate 50 years of Earth Day.

.

3.) After two days of losses, Wall Street was lifted up by a boon to Main Street, as additional funding for small business loans propped up markets.

(Kearney Ferguson/NYSE via AP)

4.) President Donald Trump fanned the flames of military conflict Wednesday, tweeting that the U.S. will not tolerate its vessels being pestered by Iran’s naval forces.

(AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Regional

5.) Virginia’s General Assembly met for a regularly scheduled veto session Wednesday, but the gathering was anything but normal as legislators prepared the state’s budget and addressed efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the shadow of a statewide lockdown.

(CNS Photo/Brad Kutner)

6.) Partnering with the state on its Covid-19 war, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg agreed Wednesday to put his personal fortune into testing and contact tracing.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

7.) Arkansas’ ban on surgical abortions in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic is valid because it is temporary, an Eighth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday.

(CNS Photo/Kelsey Jukam)

International

8.) The United Kingdom is reporting more than 700 Covid-19 deaths a day as criticism mounts over a lack of preparation and testing.

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)