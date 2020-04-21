Top Eight
Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
Top eight CNS stories for today including the Senate approved a more than $480 billion package to replenish a federal small business loan program and provide money for hospitals and testing amid the coronavirus pandemic; The Environmental Protection Agency eliminated critical pollution rules that had safeguarded at-risk ecosystems and drinking water; Protesters gathered at the Missouri State Capitol demanding an end to the governor’s stay-at-home order, and more.
National
1.) After lengthy negotiations between the White House and congressional Democrats, the Senate approved a more than $480 billion package to replenish a federal small business loan program and provide money for hospitals and testing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
2.) Pulling the plug on the eve of Earth Day, the Environmental Protection Agency eliminated critical pollution rules from the Obama era that had safeguarded at-risk ecosystems and drinking water across the country.
3.) Record-breaking drops in oil futures spurred investors to continue their sell-off Tuesday, while lawmakers are unsure how to react.
Regional
4.) Making good on recent promises, the GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature asked the state’s highest court on Tuesday to block an emergency order extending the governor’s safer-at-home order until Memorial Day weekend.
5.) Echoing cries from across the country, protesters gathered at the Missouri State Capitol on Tuesday demanding an end to Governor Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
6.) A day after crude oil prices entered into negative territory, regulators in Texas expressed concern about facing legal action if they acted too quickly to slow production.
International
7.) The Netherlands Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a landmark euthanasia ruling in the case of a doctor charged with murder for performing euthanasia on a patient with severe dementia.
8.) President Donald Trump recently has taken to calling the United States the “king of ventilators,” ready to service Covid-19 patients domestically and internationally, but federal records show the royal line of succession runs through Europe.