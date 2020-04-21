Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Senate approved a more than $480 billion package to replenish a federal small business loan program and provide money for hospitals and testing amid the coronavirus pandemic; The Environmental Protection Agency eliminated critical pollution rules that had safeguarded at-risk ecosystems and drinking water; Protesters gathered at the Missouri State Capitol demanding an end to the governor’s stay-at-home order, and more.

National

1.) After lengthy negotiations between the White House and congressional Democrats, the Senate approved a more than $480 billion package to replenish a federal small business loan program and provide money for hospitals and testing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(CNS Photo/Jack Rodgers)

2.) Pulling the plug on the eve of Earth Day, the Environmental Protection Agency eliminated critical pollution rules from the Obama era that had safeguarded at-risk ecosystems and drinking water across the country.

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

3.) Record-breaking drops in oil futures spurred investors to continue their sell-off Tuesday, while lawmakers are unsure how to react.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Regional

4.) Making good on recent promises, the GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature asked the state’s highest court on Tuesday to block an emergency order extending the governor’s safer-at-home order until Memorial Day weekend.

(Photo via Vijay Kumar Koulampet/Wikipedia Commons)

5.) Echoing cries from across the country, protesters gathered at the Missouri State Capitol on Tuesday demanding an end to Governor Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

(CNS Photo/Joe Harris)

6.) A day after crude oil prices entered into negative territory, regulators in Texas expressed concern about facing legal action if they acted too quickly to slow production.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

International

7.) The Netherlands Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a landmark euthanasia ruling in the case of a doctor charged with murder for performing euthanasia on a patient with severe dementia.

(AP Photo/Mike Corder)

8.) President Donald Trump recently has taken to calling the United States the “king of ventilators,” ready to service Covid-19 patients domestically and internationally, but federal records show the royal line of succession runs through Europe.

(Beth LaBerge/KQED via AP)