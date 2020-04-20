Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court held that a jury’s verdict must be unanimous to convict someone of a serious crime; Oil prices dropped to their lowest point ever as investors scrambled to contain losses; Even in a pandemic, Colorado’s cannabis industry appears as resilient as the weed it sells, and more.

National

1.) Resolving what it called an “anomaly” in how the Bill of Rights has been applied to the states, the Supreme Court held Monday that a jury’s verdict must be unanimous to convict someone of a serious crime.

(CNS Photo/Jack Rodgers)

2.) Less than a week after a study found only harm and no benefit in using hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19, the Department of Justice on Monday cleared antitrust hurdles standing in the drug’s way.

(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

3.) Oil prices dropped to their lowest point ever on Monday, entering into negative territory as investors scrambled to contain losses.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

4.) Replenishment of a federal loan program for small businesses failed to get Senate approval Monday amid a dispute over money for coronavirus testing.

(CNS Photo/Barbara Leonard)

Regional

5.) Even in a pandemic, Colorado’s cannabis industry appears as resilient as the weed it sells.

(CNS Photo/Amanda Pampuro)

6.) Landowners and city governments fighting a planned $2 billion natural gas pipeline through the Texas Hill Country say the project should be halted after a federal judge’s ruling in Montana last week canceled a blanket permit for such projects across the nation.

(Al Nash/Bureau of Land Management via AP)

International

7.) With the coronavirus pandemic coming under control in Europe, several countries are taking cautious steps to reopen stores, schools and public spaces while keeping a wary eye on a spike in new infections.

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

8.) The head of the World Health Organization pushed back Monday against accusations by President Donald Trump that the global health agency withheld information from the United States and pointed out that U.S. officials embedded with the agency had first-hand knowledge of the coronavirus outbreak from the beginning.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)