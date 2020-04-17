Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including California Governor Gavin Newsom assembled a prominent cast of business leaders and advisers to reignite the state’s economy; Europe is expected to reach 100,000 coronavirus deaths in the coming days as a mood of uncertainty hangs over the continent; Florida strip clubs are struggling to survive the pandemic, and more.

National

1.) As public health departments across the nation conduct testing for novel coronavirus, they’ve also begun testing individuals for antibodies — a move experts say could help officials determine how to redeploy the U.S. workforce and aid development of a vaccine.

(AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

2.) The Covid-19 pandemic has caused some states to postpone this year’s bar exam, others to cancel it, and complicated 2020 law school graduates’ efforts to start a career and pay off their student loans.

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

Regional

3.) Ramping up for a “pandemic-induced recession,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday he’s assembled a prominent cast of business leaders and advisers to reignite the state’s economy.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

4.) A drive down one of Tampa’s main thoroughfares on a recent night reveals the empty parking lots and darkened neon lights of the city’s most iconic strip clubs.

(CNS Photo/Alex Pickett)

5.) Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday announced a gradual reopening of the state’s economy, easing restrictions on businesses and medical procedures during the Covid-19 crisis.

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

International

6.) Europe is expected to reach 100,000 coronavirus deaths in the coming days as a mood of uncertainty hangs over the continent.

(Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

7.) The European Commission has released a set of guidelines for coronavirus tracking apps in the European Union but privacy watchdogs are still skeptical.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

8.) The archbishop of El Salvador’s forceful call to keep the nation under lockdown caused the Congress to back down on its effort to undermine the popular President Nayib Bukele’s quarantine measures.

(CNS Photo/Miguel Patricio)