Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including world leaders and health experts condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze funding for the global health agency coordinating the fight against the coronavirus pandemic; Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination; Los Angeles’ budget chief warned the city’s coming funding gap could top a half a billion dollars, and more.

National

1.) Securing his third key endorsement in as many days, former Vice President Joe Biden received the backing Wednesday morning of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren to win the White House.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

2.) Most economists agree: Reopening the nation — and the economy — too soon will exacerbate what is already a public health disaster.

(CNS Photo/Amanda Pampuro)

3.) Investors ditched stocks on Wednesday after leading financial institutions announced they were bracing for a coming recession.

(CNS Photo/Nick Rummell)

Regional

4.) With its iconic tourism industry crumbling and Hollywood shut down by the novel coronavirus pandemic, LA’s budget chief warned the coming funding gap could top a half a billion dollars.

(CNS Photo/Minh Thai)

5.) A state judge signaled Wednesday he will side with the Texas Democratic Party and voters who filed a lawsuit seeking widespread use of mail-in ballots for an election this summer in light of the Covid-19 crisis.

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

6.) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an executive order Wednesday mandating all New Yorkers wear masks or mouth and nose coverings when they cannot stay 6 feet away from others, in order to limit the spread of Covid-19.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

International

7.) World leaders and health experts on Wednesday condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze funding for the World Health Organization, the Geneva-based global health agency coordinating the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

8.) Foreign citizens who were born in the U.S. and only lived there briefly take a variety of approaches to their obligation to file an American tax return.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)