Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump has put crosshairs on the country’s leading expert on infectious diseases; Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination; European leaders are moving toward lifting restrictions to get people back to work, and more.

National

1.) Reacting to criticism that preventable delays set back America’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump has put crosshairs on the country’s leading expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

2.) Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, changing course only days after saying he wanted his supporters to continue voting for him to gain leverage at the Democratic convention.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

3.) The Supreme Court announced Monday it will hear remote arguments beginning in May, tackling high-profile cases involving the federal health care law’s contraceptive mandate and President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

(CNS Photo/Jack Rodgers)

Regional

4.) “I believe the worst is over if we continue to be smart,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday on a morning that saw the state’s Covid-19 death toll mount past 10,000.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

5.) An Alabama federal judge on Sunday blocked state officials from enforcing a controversial ban on abortions through May, a policy ostensibly aimed at limiting the strain on health care resources during the Covid-19 pandemic.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

6.) The governors of California, Oregon and Washington state said Monday they will collaborate to reopen the West Coast’s economy through a “shared vision,” offering the latest sign of progress in the pandemic fight.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

International

7.) With economies and citizens reeling from weeks of shutdowns, European leaders are moving toward lifting restrictions to get people back to work, even in Spain where the coronavirus outbreak is far from contained.

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

8.) Last month was the second-hottest March on record, according to a report released by the National Centers for Environmental Information.

(Image via National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)