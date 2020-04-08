Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign and set the stage for former Vice President Joe Biden to secure the Democratic nomination; Democrats called for another massive aid package in response to the Covid-19 pandemic; New York City reported that the deadly virus has hit Latino and black populations hardest, and more.

National

1.) Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign Wednesday, marking his second runner-up finish in the race to lead a major political party he otherwise does not represent and setting the stage for former Vice President Joe Biden to secure the nomination.

2.) Congressional Democrats called for another massive aid package Wednesday in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, pitching $500 billion in aid to small businesses, hospitals and municipal governments.

3.) U.S. markets starting the day on a mildly positive note took heart Wednesday afternoon in the demise of Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

Regional

4.) Confirming with data what anecdotal evidence has long suggested, New York City reported Wednesday that the deadly Covid-19 virus has hit Latino and black populations hardest.

5.) A federal judge has upheld a ban on women going topless at one of the East Coast’s most popular beach destinations, rejecting arguments from five women that a local ordinance is sexist.

International

6.) Coming to the aid of the Polish judiciary, Europe’s Court of Justice ordered the shutdown of an inquisitory panel of nationalist politicians who have been culling Poland’s established judges and recasting the judicial branch in their mold.

7.) Security forces have been dispatched across El Salvador to enforce the most stringent coronavirus restrictions in Latin America.

8.) The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday called on global leaders to “quarantine politicizing Covid” in a passionate and personal retort to President Donald Trump’s allegations the agency was unduly influenced by China and botched the initial response to the coronavirus outbreak.

